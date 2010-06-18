© 2022 WPSU
The Friday Podcast: Too Much Lithium Is Depressing

Published June 18, 2010 at 5:33 PM EDT
Afghanistan, seen here, may be home to one of the world's biggest lithium deposits. That's probably a bad thing.
Afghanistan, seen here, may be home to one of the world's biggest lithium deposits. That's probably a bad thing.
Listen to the Podcast

You remember the natural resource curse. It's the idea that being rich in natural resources -- oil, gold, lithium, whatever -- can actually harm a country's economic development.

On today's Planet Money, we talk to a couple economists who are pushing what sounds like a simple way to break the curse: Give the money directly to the people.

They recently took the idea on a road show to Africa, to try to convince a couple oil-rich countries to give it a try. It didn't go so well.

For more, read our post from this morning.

