Re-Examining The Cold War Arms Race

Journalist David E. Hoffman's new book The Dead Hand revisits the high stakes maneuvering that took place during the Cold War arms race and details the inner-workings of the Soviet nuclear program.

Hoffman had access to secret Kremlin documents while researching his book, which chronicles the Soviets' internal deliberations, offers new insight into the roles of Mikhail Gorbachev and President Reagan, and describes the urgent search for nuclear and biological hazards left behind after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Hoffman, a Washington Post contributing editor, spent six years as the paper's Moscow bureau chief. He is also the author of The Oligarchs: Wealth and Power in the New Russia.

This story was first broadcast October 8, 2009

