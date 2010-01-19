Sigur Ros Frontman Jonsi Goes Solo, Neutral Milk Hotel's Jeff Mangum, And More

The Icelandic band Sigur Ros is known for its strange and moody soundscapes, with indecipherable lyrics and amorphous melodies. Frontman Jonsi largely leaves that ethereal sound behind on his new solo album, Go, with more upbeat songs sung mostly in English. Jonsi says he decided to make the solo record because none of the tracks fit with previous Sigur Ros albums.

On this edition of All Songs Considered, you can hear a sample cut from Go, which isn't due out until March. Also on the show: Neutral Milk Hotel's Jeff Mangum on a new benefit CD called Stroke: Songs for Chris Knox, the T. Rex-inspired garage-rock group Smith Westerns, Louisiana's Givers, New Zealand pop from Lawrence Arabia, and the folk duo Drug Rug. Also, we remember the music of Jay Reatard.

About All Songs Considered

Download this show in the All Songs Considered podcast.

Sign up for the All Songs Considered newsletter and we'll tell you when new music features are available on the site.

Register with the NPR.org community to join in our discussions.

Contact us with your questions and comments.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.