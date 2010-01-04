© 2022 WPSU
New Music From Danger Mouse And The Shins' James Mercer, Shout Out Louds, More

Published January 4, 2010 at 1:00 PM EST
collage 4:3

Danger Mouse has produced some of the most memorable music of the past decade, collaborating with the likes of Sparklehorse, Beck and The Black Keys. Now comes a new project with James Mercer, frontman for The Shins. Danger Mouse and Mercer are calling their venture Broken Bells. The duo's new, self-titled CD isn't out until March, but you can hear a sneak preview in this edition of All Songs Considered. Also on the program: new music from Yeasayer, the Swedish pop group Shout Out Louds, and some great discoveries from Freelance Whales and Local Natives. Also, we celebrate our 10th anniversary with a look back at our very first episode of All Songs Considered.

