New Music From Danger Mouse And The Shins' James Mercer, Shout Out Louds, More

Danger Mouse has produced some of the most memorable music of the past decade, collaborating with the likes of Sparklehorse, Beck and The Black Keys. Now comes a new project with James Mercer, frontman for The Shins. Danger Mouse and Mercer are calling their venture Broken Bells. The duo's new, self-titled CD isn't out until March, but you can hear a sneak preview in this edition of All Songs Considered. Also on the program: new music from Yeasayer, the Swedish pop group Shout Out Louds, and some great discoveries from Freelance Whales and Local Natives. Also, we celebrate our 10th anniversary with a look back at our very first episode of All Songs Considered.

