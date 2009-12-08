Mooney's Memories: 'Black Is The New White'

Paul Mooney has spent decades behind the scenes as a writer for shows such as Saturday Night Live, In Living Color and Chappelle's Show. Now he takes the spotlight in his memoir about his life in comedy, Black Is The New White.

Mooney joins Neal Conan to discuss his friendship with the late comedian Richard Pryor, and also his life and work. Mooney believes that stand-up is the only place in the entertainment industry where a black man can speak honestly, and shares his battles with Hollywood to illustrate his point.

