Podcast: Facing Corruption In Nigeria

Nuhu Ribadu spent years fighting corruption in Nigeria. From his early days in the Nigerian police force to his later years as head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ribadu battled the corruption that strangled his country's economic growth. He had some success for a while, but after two attempts on his life, he was forced to leave his home country and come to the United States. He shares the stories of his struggle and says he hasn't given up yet.

