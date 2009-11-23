© 2022 WPSU
Podcast: Facing Corruption In Nigeria

By Caitlin Kenney
Published November 23, 2009 at 5:52 PM EST
The impeached governor of Nigeria's oil-rich Bayelsa state leaves the Federal High Court in Lagos escorted by members of the country's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. January, 2006.
Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP/Getty Images
The impeached governor of Nigeria's oil-rich Bayelsa state leaves the Federal High Court in Lagos escorted by members of the country's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. January, 2006.
On today's Planet Money:

Nuhu Ribadu spent years fighting corruption in Nigeria. From his early days in the Nigerian police force to his later years as head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ribadu battled the corruption that strangled his country's economic growth. He had some success for a while, but after two attempts on his life, he was forced to leave his home country and come to the United States. He shares the stories of his struggle and says he hasn't given up yet.

