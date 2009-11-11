Breaking Up (Big Banks) Is Hard To Do Listen • 0:00

On today's Planet Money:

Economist and Planet Money regular Simon Johnson thinks it's time to break up the big banks. Simon says the current regulations aren't enough to prevent another crisis and we need to do something more drastic. Former head of the Federal Reserve, Paul Volcker and Mervyn King, head of the British central bank, agree, but that hasn't convinced Martin Baily of the Brookings Institution. Baily, who was chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers during the Clinton administration, is worried about the unintended consequences of bad regulation. He says the risk simply isn't worth it.

Download the podcast; or subscribe. Music: Fun.'s "Light A Roman Candle With Me." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Flickr.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.