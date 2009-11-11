© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Breaking Up (Big Banks) Is Hard To Do

By Caitlin Kenney
Published November 11, 2009 at 5:54 PM EST
Breaking Up (Big Banks) Is Hard To Do

On today's Planet Money:

Economist and Planet Money regular Simon Johnson thinks it's time to break up the big banks. Simon says the current regulations aren't enough to prevent another crisis and we need to do something more drastic. Former head of the Federal Reserve, Paul Volcker and Mervyn King, head of the British central bank, agree, but that hasn't convinced Martin Baily of the Brookings Institution. Baily, who was chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers during the Clinton administration, is worried about the unintended consequences of bad regulation. He says the risk simply isn't worth it.

Download the podcast; or subscribe. Music: Fun.'s "Light A Roman Candle With Me." Find us: Twitter/ Facebook/ Flickr.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Caitlin Kenney