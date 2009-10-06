A Black Author's Journey Into American 'Whitopia'

For his book, Searching For Whitopia, Rich Benjamin lists every city and county in the U.S. that is "whiter than the nation, its respective region, and its state." He calls these enclaves "Whitopias."

Once Benjamin identified the Whitopias, he immersed himself in them. He wanted to find out why more and more whites are moving to small towns and exurban areas that are, for the most part, white. He even spent time living in three, in Forsythe County, Ga., Couer d'Alene, Idaho, and St. George, Utah.

Benjamin explains why Whitopias are growing, and what it means for the U.S.

