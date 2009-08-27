Podcast: Rep. Barney Frank Checks In Listen • 0:00

If any single player is driving the process for reforming financial regulation on Capitol Hill, it's Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.). The chair of the House Financial Services Committee tells Adam Davidson that bipartisan consensus on the issue is beyond reach.

As you'll hear in this interview, Frank is an intense lawmaker with very definite ideas about politics and the art of the possible.

Correction: Adam says he goofed. While interviewing Frank, Adam said that Frank's staff had told him regulatory reform must happen this year or else never happen. Adam says he misunderstood and apologizes for the error.

Bonus: Rep. Frank confronts a person comparing President Obama to Hitler, after the jump.

This month, Rep. Frank held a town hall meeting on overhauling health care. These town hall meetings have been contentious around the nation. Frank waded right into the fight.

