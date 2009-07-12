© 2022 WPSU
'Organic And Chic' Alternatives To Junk Food

Published July 12, 2009 at 8:00 AM EDT

Nearly 10 years ago, Sarah Magid became obsessed with all things sweet: cakes, cookies, candy. One day, her 3-year-old son asked for a box of Twinkies — a kind of snack food that Magid's parents never let her eat. After she read the ingredients on the package, she understood why. Instead, Magid whipped up a batch of "Twinkies" with organic ingredients and called them "Goldies." The experience led to her book, Organic and Chic.

Host Liane Hansen speaks to Sarah Magid about her new book, intended as a healthy and organic take on junk food.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.