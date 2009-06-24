For his book, The Pleasures And Sorrows Of Work, philosopher Alain De Botton observed everyday occupations.

Instead of focusing on the jobs that dominate television — lawyers, doctors, crooks — he highlights careers like engineering and logistics.

On one trip, he observed the development of a new cookie. At United Biscuits, which also makes McVitie's and Twiglets, he witnessed the inspiration, manufacture and meaning of a new product, called "The Moment."

Along his journey, De Botton looks at what makes our work worthwhile, meaningful, and even joyful.

