No Such Thing As Witty Women? Think Again

Women aren't funny. Or, at least, so goes the age-old postulation — one that women generally find hilarious. This spring in The Guardian, Germaine Greer wrote an entire column based on the premise.

Call me humorless, but Greer is a cinch to disprove. Not only do funny women abound, but they also do so in such variety that it's nearly impossible to label any one type of humor "women's humor" in the first place.

Take, for example, these memoirs by three famed funny ladies with three very different stocks in trade:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.