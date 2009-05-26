One Doctor's 'Six Months In Sudan'

Dr. James Maskalyk went to a contested border town in Sudan, called Abyei, with Doctors Without Borders. He treated malnourished patients and fended off a measles epidemic with limited resources. His six-month stint affected him more than he expected.

Dr. Maskalyk started Six Months In Sudan as a blog, and has now turned his writing into a book. In an early post, quoted in the book, he wrote, "The place I am going is called Abyei. You can check it out on Google Maps. It looks like a smudge in the sand. It sits in an area claimed by both sides but owned by neither. Tensions, I have been told, are high."

