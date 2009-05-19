Lying To Alzheimer's Patients

For families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease, communication can be emotionally exhausting.

If the family receives bad or disturbing news, is it ever compassionate to not tell the family member with Alzheimer's about it, or even to lie about it?

Guests:

Ron Bel Bruno, senior vice president and editorial director at HNW, a financial services and marketing firm. He wrote "Do We Need To Go There Again?" for Newsweek.

Joanne Koenig Coste, author of Learning to Speak Alzheimer's

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.