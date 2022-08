Author Colson Whitehead's latest novel, Sag Harbor is a coming-of-age tale about a group of friends spending a 1980s summer in a predominantly black enclave in the Hamptons.

Whitehead talks about his fourth book, which has already received a string of positive reviews. He also shares his summer reading list and suggests the next writer for the new Tell Me More summer reading series.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.