Celebrating Four Years Of 'This I Believe'

During its four years on NPR, This I Believe engaged listeners in a discussion of the core beliefs that guide their daily lives. We heard from people of all walks of life — the very young and the very old, the famous and the previously unknown, Nobel laureates, teachers, prison inmates, students, politicians, farmers, poets, entrepreneurs, activists and executives.

Although the NPR series has concluded, the project lives on at the This I Believe Web site, thisibelieve.org. There, you can peruse all of the statements of belief submitted to the project, contribute your own essay, and subscribe to the This I Believe podcast.

We also invite you to discuss This I Believe and tell us what the series has meant to you.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.