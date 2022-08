Studies say eating red meat increases your risk of cancer, but a little dark chocolate a day is good for you. Ad campaigns praise high fructose corn syrup.

With so much information, how do you decide what's good for you?

Guests:

Allison Aubrey, NPR'S consumer health reporter

Mark Bittman, writes the blog Bitten for the New York Times, author of many cookbooks, most recently Food Matters

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.