Taking 'Survival Jobs' To Bridge Budget Gaps
As layoffs spread across the country, more and more people are looking for jobs in fields that they previously wouldn't have considered.
But in the recession, even those jobs — known as "survival jobs" — can be difficult to find.
Guests:
Mark Cooper, took a job as a janitor after losing his position as a security manager at a Fortune 500 company
Michael Luo, reporter for the New York Times
Deborah Jacobson, author of Survival Jobs
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.