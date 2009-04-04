Cokie Roberts' 'We Are Our Mothers' Daughters'

The author and NPR commentator says she updated her best-selling book from 10 years ago because since then, mothers and daughters have been making more history. She has added a couple of more recent profiles to those she wrote ten years ago, including Billy Jean King and Hillary Clinton.

Host Scott Simon speaks with Cokie Roberts about women's latest contributions to the personal, political, family and international arenas.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.