Author Aims To Dispel Fallacies About Saudi Islam

Juan Cole, author of Engaging the Muslim World, wants readers to reconsider what they think they know about countries like Saudi Arabia.

It's widely known that most of the Sept. 11 hijackers were Saudis. Cole, a professor of Middle East history at the University of Michigan, says some people abuse that fact to fuel suspicion of the Saudi government, or of the Saudi strain of Islam known as Wahhabism.

Cole talks with Steve Inskeep about the new book.

