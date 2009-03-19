This Angry Moment: Populist Outrage Building

165 million taxpayer dollars are going to the same employees at AIG who were responsible for its downfall. A new Gallup poll shows that three-quarters of Americans want the government to block or retrieve that money.

Tell us: Are you, your friends and your colleagues angry?

Guests:

Marc Ambinder, associate editor for The Atlantic

Michael Kazin, professor of history at Georgetown University. He wrote "A Short History of American Rage" for the Daily Beast.

William Cohan, author of House of Cards: A Tale of Hubris and Wretched Excess on Wall Street. He wrote "Top 5 Phony Scapegoats" for the Daily Beast.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.