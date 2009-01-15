Daniel Sperling: A Billion Cars And Counting

Transportation expert Daniel Sperling estimates that the world's car population — which currently stands at one billion vehicles — is likely to double in the next 20 years.

Sperling is the co-author (with Deborah Gordon) of Two Billion Cars: Driving Toward Sustainability, a book that considers the environmental impact of so many automobiles and suggests ways that politicians, car companies and the general public can curb car-ownership and reduce climate change.

Sperling is a professor of civil engineering and environmental science and policy at the University of California, Davis and the founding director of University of California, Davis' Institute of Transportation Studies.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.