'Here Comes Everybody': What's Next On The Web

Social networking, user feedback and Tweeting are now common Web experiences. Clay Shirky, author of Here Comes Everybody, isn't surprised. He knows what works online, what doesn't, and why — and he just might know what's next.

"When we change the way we communicate, we change society," Shirky writes. "The tools that a society uses to create and maintain itself are as central to human life as a hive is to bee life. Though the hive is not part of any individual bee, it is part of the colony, both shaped by and shaping the lives of its inhabitants."

