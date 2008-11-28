Like Rodney Said, 'Can't We All Just Get Along?'

Nearly two decades ago, Rodney King famously asked, "Can't we all get along?"

For many, that question still rings true today. Can people of different races really get along and be close friends?

Farai Chideya speaks with Carmen Van Kerckhove — co-founder of the anti-racism training company New Demographic — and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, author of A Beautiful Struggle: A Father, Two Sons and the Unlikely Road to Manhood.

