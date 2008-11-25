Hear: Where Did The Money Go? Listen • 21:29

Today on Planet Money:

On Monday, we talked about money as a relationship. Today, we look at what happens when your sugar up and leaves. Where, oh, where did the money go?

Plus, a divine Economist House Call, and after the jump, links from you.

-- Renee Rico, a Presbyterian pastor in California, asks housecalling economist Simon Johnson about the church's annual pledge drive.

-- Niall Ferguson, author of The Ascent of Money, takes the one question that keeps on giving: Where did all the money go?

