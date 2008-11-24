Hear: Money Is A Relationship Listen • 0:00

Today on Planet Money:

We spend a lot of time worrying about money, working for money, spending money, saving money -- but what, exactly, is money? Where does it come from? Where does it go? Today, we begin a series that we hope will answer those questions (and, you know, more).

-- Eric Rauchway, author of a new history of the Great Depression, looks at President-elect Obama's pick for Treasury secretary, Timothy Geithner.

-- Niall Ferguson, author of The Ascent of Money, defines money in a rather surprising way.

