Understanding Racial Perceptions

Some say America is finally entering a post-racial age, one in which people of all races have equal opportunities.

But scientific studies show racial prejudices persist. Researchers have found some people automatically produce stress hormones when they see someone of a different race.

So how is race perception made manifest in our conscious and subconscious minds?

For answers, Farai Chideya speaks with University of Pennsylvania historian and sociologist Thomas J. Sugrue and Stanford Law School professor Richard Thompson Ford.

