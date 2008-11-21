Hear: Peter Schiff Is Warning You Listen • 21:18

Today on Planet Money:

Reports say Timothy Geithner has been tapped as the next U.S. Treasury secretary. How big of a mess might he face? We asked one of the original Cassandras, and the answer is so not pretty.

-- Christine Walravens asks whether the recession will help slow down climate change. Oil Drum contributor Gail Tverberg says yes, but . . .

-- Peter Schiff was right — that's the message on YouTube. The president of Euro Pacific Capital and frequent TV commentator spent the past few years telling anyone who'd listen that America was heading for a recession. Now he tells us what he expects next.

-- NPR editor Uri Berliner looks at the example of Schiff and considers whether the network saw the crisis coming.

