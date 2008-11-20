Hear: Dancing With Detroit Listen • 11:40

Today on Planet Money:

A bipartisan group of Congressional leaders say they've reached a compromise on bailing out the auto industry. Another group, Democratic leaders, says Detroit must present Congress with a plan by Dec. 2 — in which case they'll consider voting on it.

-- Adam Davidson reveals what's troubling him about the stock market.

-- David Cole of the Center for Automotive Research looks at the standoff between Detroit and Congress. Cole also explains why the Big Three CEO's used private jets to reach Washington, D.C.

