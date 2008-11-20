© 2022 WPSU
Hear: Dancing With Detroit

By Laura Conaway
Published November 20, 2008 at 6:14 PM EST
An auto worker gets an update on his retirement account.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
An auto worker gets an update on his retirement account.
Today on Planet Money:

A bipartisan group of Congressional leaders say they've reached a compromise on bailing out the auto industry. Another group, Democratic leaders, says Detroit must present Congress with a plan by Dec. 2 — in which case they'll consider voting on it.

-- Adam Davidson reveals what's troubling him about the stock market.

-- David Cole of the Center for Automotive Research looks at the standoff between Detroit and Congress. Cole also explains why the Big Three CEO's used private jets to reach Washington, D.C.

