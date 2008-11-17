Hear: PMI To The Rescue? Listen • 13:48

Today on Planet Money:

With so many homeowners facing foreclosure, a lot of you have been asking about what effect that's having on PMI, private mortgage insurance. We get the answer from a insurance expert.

-- Listener Holly Yoders wants to know what happened to all the private mortgage premiums that were paid on mortgage loans with less than 20% down.

-- Economist Hampton Finer of the New York State Insurance Department says private mortgage insurance is going to be of limited help to banks.

