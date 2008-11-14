Hear: No One Shopping Listen • 11:27

Today on Planet Money:

The holiday shopping season is just weeks away, but it doesn't look good for retailers. Retail sales fell by 2.8% last month, the largest drop off on record. But not everyone is worried. Finance professor, John Cochrane, says he doesn't understand what all the fuss is about.

-- John Cochrane says the world hasn't fallen off a cliff...yet.

