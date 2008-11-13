Hear: World Gears Up For G20 Summit Listen • 9:26

Today on Planet Money:

Hedge fund managers say they'll share their numbers with SEC, but not with the public. And indications of the economic downturn are all around, as Washington gears up for the G20 summit.

-- Kumi Naidoo, co-chair of the Global Call to Action against Poverty is in town to guarantee the world's poorer countries won't be left out at the G20 meeting.

