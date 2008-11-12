Hear: Bankruptcy Goes Big Time Listen • 19:21

Today on Planet Money:

We get your questions answered. A lawyer explains how a General Motors bankruptcy would work, and a corporate tax expert breaks down a significant change in the tax code.

-- Bankruptcy attorney Steve Jakubowski says Chapter 11 won't work for GM.

-- Corporate tax law expert Robert Willens adds up the windfall from a one-line change in the tax code.

Intro music today: Led Zeppelin's "Dazed and Confused."

