Hear: Bankruptcy Goes Big Time

By Caitlin Kenney
Published November 12, 2008 at 6:50 PM EST
Alex Wong/Getty Images
The man of the hour.
Today on Planet Money:

We get your questions answered. A lawyer explains how a General Motors bankruptcy would work, and a corporate tax expert breaks down a significant change in the tax code.

-- Bankruptcy attorney Steve Jakubowski says Chapter 11 won't work for GM.

-- Corporate tax law expert Robert Willens adds up the windfall from a one-line change in the tax code.

Caitlin Kenney