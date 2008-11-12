A Revealing History Of A Multiracial America

"Race mixing" has been a part of American culture since the earliest days of slavery.

But how far have we come from the "one-drop rule," and how has the conversation evolved since the legalization of interracial marriage?

Lise Funderburg wrote Black, White, Other at a time of heightened awareness about the politics of biracial Americans in the mid-1990s.

She joins Farai Chideya to offer a historical perspective.

