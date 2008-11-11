Where Does The Republican Party Go From Here?

After George Bush's unpopular presidency and John McCain's decisive defeat, there is a battle underway for the soul of the Republican Party. Conservative leaders weigh in on how to reinvigorate the GOP.

Guests:

Michael Gerson, former speech writer to President Bush; author of Heroic Conservatism: Why Republicans Need to Embrace America's Ideals (And Why They Deserve to Fail If They Don't)

Rick Santorum, former U.S. senator for Pennsylvania; currently a senior fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center

Rep. Tom Davis (R-VA), represents Virginia's 11th Congressional district; retiring after 14 years in the House

