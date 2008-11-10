© 2022 WPSU
Hear: China's Big Stimulus

By Caitlin Kenney
Published November 10, 2008 at 4:59 PM EST
Today on Planet Money:

The federal government is throwing billions more at AIG, and the insurance giant isn't the only one in need of help; the Big Three want a loan of their own. Plus: China has its own solution to deal with the struggling economy: a $586 billion stimulus package.

-- Simon Johnson talks about how China plans to spend the money.

-- Laura checks in with an audio postcard from the streets of Beijing.

Download the podcast; or subscribe. Intro music today: Air's "Universal Traveler." Get the opening clip in full. Follow our Twitter feed. Join our Facebook group.

Caitlin Kenney