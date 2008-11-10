Hear: China's Big Stimulus
Today on Planet Money:
The federal government is throwing billions more at AIG, and the insurance giant isn't the only one in need of help; the Big Three want a loan of their own. Plus: China has its own solution to deal with the struggling economy: a $586 billion stimulus package.
-- Simon Johnson talks about how China plans to spend the money.
-- Laura checks in with an audio postcard from the streets of Beijing.
