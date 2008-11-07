Hear: A Tale of Intertwined Misery Listen • 21:48

Today on Planet Money:

A tale of global economic disaster from Planet Money and the New York Times.

-- David Kestenbaum starts it off with a story about school districts that bought some of the worst stuff on Wall Street.

-- Adam Davidson picks it up with an Irish bank that has its own problems.

-- Alex Blumberg wraps it up with the story of how troubles at that Irish bank and other banks are wreaking havoc all across America.

(READ: New York Times reporter Charles Duhigg's story From Midwest to M.T.A., Pain From Global Gamble )

