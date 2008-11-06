Hear: A Bailout Progress Report Listen • 13:20

The Treasury Department gave its first report to Congress on the bailout this week. We find out where the money is going and what's next. Plus: A look at what happens when big corporations make friends with one political party and another party comes into power.

-- Treasury spokesperson Jennifer Zuccarelli gives us a status update on the bailout.

-- Finance professor Michael Weisbach tells us how the political affiliations of a company's bard of directors affect its stock prices.

