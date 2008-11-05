Hear: 'Dear President Obama' Listen • 16:02

Today on Planet Money:

Americans picked their next president. As the transition began, Planet Money listeners drew up lists of ideas for how Barack Obama should approach the economy. Plus: Obama finds a home in the suburbs.

-- Money trader Will Aston-Reese scratches his head over the mystifying credit crisis.

--Urban planner Robert Lang, of Virginia Tech's Metropolitan Institute, argues the presidential race turned in part on economic hardship in the mushrooming neighborhoods outside cities.

(NOTE: Technical troubles beyond our control caused this podcast to get shortened in iTunes. The full 16-minute version is now available. Just hit "refresh" in iTunes.)

Download the podcast; or subscribe. Intro music today: Lady Gaga's "Just Dance." Get the opening clip in full. Follow our Twitter feed. Join our Facebook group.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.