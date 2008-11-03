Hear: Big Story Starts Listen • 22:04

Today on Planet Money:

We're all about economic disasters, up close and far away.

-- Andy Washkowitz sends photo evidence of the economy from his neighborhood, where things maybe aren't what they used to be.

-- Only a few months ago, the International Monetary was laying off people, says former chief economist Simon Johnson. Now the IMF is scrambling to save the economies of the world

-- Planet Money teams with the New York Times to present a major story about school districts that bought some of the worst stuff on Wall Street. Charles Duhigg and Adam Davidson unveil the first installment. (NYT/NPR)

Download the podcast; or subscribe. Music today: Big Star's "The Ballad of El Goodo." Get the opening clip in full. Follow our Twitter feed. Join our Facebook group.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.