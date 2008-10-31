Hear: The CDS Monster
Today on Planet Money:
We're all about credit default swaps, the great trick-or-treat of the modern economy.
— Alex Blumberg, our collaborator from This American Life, eases us all through Credit Default Swaps School. (From his two-part series on All Things Considered.)
— Economist Satyajit Das takes listener questions on CDS, including how people settle things when they go wrong.
