Hear: The CDS Monster

Today on Planet Money:

We're all about credit default swaps, the great trick-or-treat of the modern economy.

— Alex Blumberg, our collaborator from This American Life, eases us all through Credit Default Swaps School. (From his two-part series on All Things Considered.)

— Economist Satyajit Das takes listener questions on CDS, including how people settle things when they go wrong.

