In A 'Republic of Suffering', Death's Unifying Effect

In This Republic Of Suffering, historian Drew Gilpin Faust reveals that the rate of death during the American Civil war was six times that of World War II — a fact which created a shared sense of suffering that helped the nation reunite after the war was over.

Faust, who is the president of Harvard University, was recently nominated for a National Book Award for the This Republic Of Suffering.

This interview was originally broadcast on Jan. 1, 2008

