40 Years After Smith, Carlos Saluted Black Power
Forty years ago today, track and field athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos made their famous, silent gesture at the Mexico City Olympic Games.
They raised two black-gloved fists in a black power salute from the victory stand, during an Olympic gold medal ceremony.
For insight, NPR's Tony Cox speaks with David Steele, a sports writer for the Baltimore Sun and co-author of Silent Gesture: The Autobiography of Tommie Smith.
