40 Years After Smith, Carlos Saluted Black Power

Published October 16, 2008 at 9:00 AM EDT

Forty years ago today, track and field athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos made their famous, silent gesture at the Mexico City Olympic Games.

They raised two black-gloved fists in a black power salute from the victory stand, during an Olympic gold medal ceremony.

For insight, NPR's Tony Cox speaks with David Steele, a sports writer for the Baltimore Sun and co-author of Silent Gesture: The Autobiography of Tommie Smith.

