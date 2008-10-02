Eboo Patel On The Importance Of Religious Pluralism

In this installment of the This American Moment series, Eboo Patel, director of the Interfaith Youth Core, discusses his efforts to promote religious pluralism among young people. Patel believes that this type of mutual respect and understanding is the "big idea of our time."

Patel is the author of Acts of Faith: The Story of an American Muslim, the Struggle for the Soul of a Generation. He writes "The Faith Divide" blog for The Washington Post.

