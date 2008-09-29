Opposition To Bailout Spans Political Spectrum

The House is expected to vote Monday on a $700 billion rescue bill for Wall Street. President Bush endorsed the plan and praised Congress for bipartisan cooperation, but opposition to the massive bailout remains widespread.

Guests:

Robert Kuttner, co-founder and co-editor of The American Prospect, columnist for BusinessWeek and the Boston Globe, author of Obama's Challenge: America's Economic Crisis and the Power of a Transformative Presidency and "Should Congress Pass the Paulson-Pelosi Package?" in The American Prospect.

Nicole Gelinas, contributing editor for City Journal, Searle Freedom Trust Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, author of "Five Questions about the Bailout" in City Journal

Lawrence Summers, professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Treasury Secretary from 1999 to 2001, author of "A Bailout Is Just a Start."

