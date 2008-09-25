Garagiola: Setbacks Aside, Baseball Still Swinging

Baseball wasn't always this way — blighted by steroids and drug use, weighed down by statistics and science. Legendary sportscaster Joe Garagiola argues that baseball is really about memories and people, and wants to prove that real baseball is still alive and growing.

Guests:

Joe Garagiola, sports broadcaster, member of the Broadcast wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame (1991), author of Just Play Ball

Joe Garagiola, Jr., senior vice president of baseball operations for Major League Baseball

