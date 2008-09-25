© 2022 WPSU
WPSU-header-triangles.png
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Garagiola: Setbacks Aside, Baseball Still Swinging

Published September 25, 2008 at 10:10 AM EDT
Join the Discussion blog promo

Baseball wasn't always this way — blighted by steroids and drug use, weighed down by statistics and science. Legendary sportscaster Joe Garagiola argues that baseball is really about memories and people, and wants to prove that real baseball is still alive and growing.

Guests:

Joe Garagiola, sports broadcaster, member of the Broadcast wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame (1991), author of Just Play Ball

Joe Garagiola, Jr., senior vice president of baseball operations for Major League Baseball

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News