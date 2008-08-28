Tracing The Roots Of 'Irish Madness'

For more than five generations, Patrick Tracey's family has been plagued by what he calls "a perfect storm of schizophrenia." In his new book, Stalking Irish Madness, he traces his family lineage — and the roots of the disease — all the way back to Ireland.

"Unlike those Irish Americans who dig after genealogical clues," Tracey writes, "I have no sentimental attachment to my forebears. Instead, I feel I'm chasing much bigger game here, stalking the madness that stalks my family in a direct line down to — but not including — me."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.