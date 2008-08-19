© 2022 WPSU
Who Is Barack Obama?

Published August 19, 2008 at 10:00 AM EDT

We talk to people who knew him or have worked with the Illinois senator. They tell stories about Obama's personality and his character.

Guests:

Dan Rutherford, Illinois state senator who worked on legislation with Obama when he was a state senator

Lisa Hay, classmate of Obama at Harvard Law School and a member of the Harvard Law Review when Obama was its president

David Mendell, wrote about politics and urban issues for the Chicago Tribune and author of Obama: From Promise to Power

