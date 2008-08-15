Liars, Cheats and Gamblers: Literary Bad Seeds

"Three Books ..." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

In a recent interview, I was asked what types of characters I liked, and I said, "The very flawed kind." I mean, who wants to read about a character who's always taking the moral high road, always making the right decision, always looking down on other characters' mistakes?

/ / Andrew Porter is author of the short story collection, The Theory of Light and Matter. He is much better behaved than most of his characters.

In the following books, you'll find a cast of characters who you probably wouldn't want to invite over to your house for dinner, or sit next to on the plane or trust with your wallet, but who you'll ultimately find very winning on the page.

