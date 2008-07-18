© 2022 WPSU
Books That Knock It Out Of The Park

By Alan Schwarz
Published July 18, 2008 at 12:00 AM EDT
Alan Schwarz is a staff reporter for <em>The New York Times.</em> He turned 40 on July 3 and feels twice as old as he did just 20 years ago.
"Three Books ..." is a series in which we invite writers to recommend three great reads on a single theme.

When you get right down to it, watching baseball and reading books have a lot in common. Both are made for the summer, both require some investment of time and — the best part — both involve a great deal of sitting.

I detest the annual procession of baseball books that simply pine for the old days. My favorite books on baseball do examine the '50s and '60s, but in a much more entertaining way than pure, saccharine nostalgia.

